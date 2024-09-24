Armlogi (BTOC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armlogi Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTOC opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57. Armlogi has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

Armlogi Company Profile

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

