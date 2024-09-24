REE Automotive (REE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.76) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REE Automotive Trading Up 5.7 %

REE stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. REE Automotive has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, May 31st.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

