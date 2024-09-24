Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives C$18.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$14.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$647.99 million, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.28. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$13.56 and a 12 month high of C$20.25.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

