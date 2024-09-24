Brokerages Set Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Price Target at $35.90

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.90.

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796 in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,792,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,565,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6,836.0% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 585,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after buying an additional 577,439 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 460.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 660,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 542,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,833,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 435,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

