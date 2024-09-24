Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) PT at $19.57

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE IRT opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -705.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,165,000 after buying an additional 343,334 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996,365 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,429,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,449,000 after buying an additional 300,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,048,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,001,000 after buying an additional 176,119 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.