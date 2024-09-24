iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Trading Up 1%

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.82. 53,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 105,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 183,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 437,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.