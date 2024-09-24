FY2024 Earnings Forecast for 70489 (PAA.TO) Issued By Edison Inv. Res (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$939.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$932.51 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 (PAA.TO) Dividend Announcement

70489 has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.