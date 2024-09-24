Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Roku in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $73.80 on Monday. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $376,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,945 shares of company stock worth $3,465,135. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Roku by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,386,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.