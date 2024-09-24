Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XOM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $462.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

