Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBVA. Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $10.84 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 172.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after buying an additional 1,961,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,103,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,371,000 after purchasing an additional 619,836 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $4,309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,890,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 368,660 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

