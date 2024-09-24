Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.7 %

IR stock opened at $97.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at $599,623.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

