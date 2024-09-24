Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $44.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

NYSE VNT opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

