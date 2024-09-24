Analysts Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Target Price at $43.86

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. APi Group has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $4,954,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,678,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,570,070.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $4,954,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,678,779 shares in the company, valued at $187,570,070.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,358 shares of company stock valued at $11,653,157 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in APi Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of APi Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 498,492 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

