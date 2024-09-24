HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get HSBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. HSBC has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.53.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 126.1% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.