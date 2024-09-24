Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $6.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.28. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s FY2024 earnings at $24.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MUSA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.57.

MUSA stock opened at $495.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $338.94 and a 1-year high of $552.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total transaction of $6,920,468.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total value of $6,920,468.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,971,533.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,955.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock worth $16,564,666. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 777.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 141.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 82.1% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

