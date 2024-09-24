Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.38 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vistra in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $6.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.83 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.67 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $111.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in Vistra by 470.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,511 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 9,668.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,779,000 after buying an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,523,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after buying an additional 1,754,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vistra by 115.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,758,000 after buying an additional 1,356,488 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

