FY2024 EPS Estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:BCT) Lifted by Analyst

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:BCT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.90). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCT stock opened at C$0.91 on Monday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.03.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

See Also

