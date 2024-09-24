Brokers Set Expectations for Intel Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the chip maker will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Intel by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 19,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

