Atb Cap Markets Comments on High Tide Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:HIT)

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for High Tide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
High Tide Price Performance
High Tide stock opened at C$0.01 on Monday. High Tide has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than High Tide
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.