Atb Cap Markets Comments on High Tide Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:HIT)

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for High Tide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get High Tide alerts:

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

High Tide Price Performance

High Tide stock opened at C$0.01 on Monday. High Tide has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.