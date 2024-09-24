Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02).

CNTA has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CNTA opened at $15.57 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $909,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,933,403.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $148,449.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $909,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,933,403.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,873 shares of company stock worth $4,381,150 in the last three months. 11.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,923,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 1,584,500 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after buying an additional 987,997 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

