FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Lifted by Edison Inv. Res

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $20.94 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 73.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 446.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

