Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oklo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oklo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oklo’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

OKLO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Oklo Price Performance

OKLO stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

