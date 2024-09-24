Canadian Natural Resources Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $3.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.36. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.31.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$45.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

