FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Genfit S.A. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genfit in a report released on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Genfit’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Genfit in a research report on Friday.

Genfit stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Genfit has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genfit stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) by 2,229.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,823 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Genfit worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

