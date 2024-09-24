Brokers Offer Predictions for Electrovaya Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Electrovaya in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 million. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.
ELVA stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. Electrovaya has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.58.
Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.
