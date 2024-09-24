FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Issued By Zacks Research

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.51. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,920,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920,000 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 81,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,485,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 103.0% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 99,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 50,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,243,000 after acquiring an additional 464,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.75%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

