ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for ATS in a research note issued on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ATS’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lowered their price target on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ATS from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.00.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATS opened at C$38.91 on Monday. ATS has a 1 year low of C$33.47 and a 1 year high of C$60.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.66. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.35.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$689.19 million. ATS had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 6.10%.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.