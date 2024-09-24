Vecima Networks Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a report issued on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Vecima Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

Vecima Networks stock opened at C$20.77 on Monday. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$504.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.94.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

About Vecima Networks

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

