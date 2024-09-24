WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Insider Gareth Maitland Edwards Sells 52,450 Shares of Stock

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) insider Gareth Maitland Edwards sold 52,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51), for a total value of £19,931 ($26,603.04).

WizzFinancial Price Performance

FIN stock opened at GBX 38.31 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.73. WizzFinancial has a 12-month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 44 ($0.59). The firm has a market cap of £22.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About WizzFinancial

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

