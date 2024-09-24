First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Insider Peter Geoffrey Moon Buys 165,601 Shares

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Geoffrey Moon acquired 165,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £13,248.08 ($17,682.97).

First Property Group Trading Down 7.1 %

LON:FPO opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.25. First Property Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 20 ($0.27). The firm has a market cap of £16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 0.46.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

