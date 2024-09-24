First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Insider Peter Geoffrey Moon Buys 165,601 Shares

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Geoffrey Moon acquired 165,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £13,248.08 ($17,682.97).
First Property Group Trading Down 7.1 %
LON:FPO opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.25. First Property Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 20 ($0.27). The firm has a market cap of £16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 0.46.
First Property Group Company Profile
