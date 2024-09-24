John C. Rigg Acquires 125,000 Shares of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) insider John C. Rigg purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £350,000 ($467,164.98).

Triad Group Trading Down 5.4 %

TRD opened at GBX 265 ($3.54) on Tuesday. Triad Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 320 ($4.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 269.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.18 million, a PE ratio of -4,416.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

Get Triad Group alerts:

Triad Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Triad Group’s payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

About Triad Group

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.