Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Issued By Zacks Research

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report issued on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $31.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DECK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $33.33 to $34.03 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $31.11 to $33.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,090.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $35.14 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.99.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $154.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,803,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.