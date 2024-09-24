Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Broadcom in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair analyst S. Naji anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $3.80 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadcom’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Broadcom’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

AVGO opened at $172.94 on Monday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $80.44 and a 12 month high of $185.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 868.6% during the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,977 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,702 shares of company stock valued at $25,206,941 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

