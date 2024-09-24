IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Buys £366,400 in Stock

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) insider Breon Corcoran bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 916 ($12.23) per share, with a total value of £366,400 ($489,054.99).
IG Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 914.50 ($12.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.44, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 933.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 829.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.40. IG Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 600.50 ($8.02) and a one year high of GBX 995.25 ($13.28).
IG Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.64 ($0.44) per share. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,897.44%.
About IG Group
IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.
