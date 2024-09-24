Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Buys 5,611 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £3,591.04 ($4,793.17).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Nigel Rich CBE purchased 18,843 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £12,436.38 ($16,599.55).

Shares of LON FOXT opened at GBX 62 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.47. The company has a market cap of £188.18 million, a PE ratio of 3,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.70. Foxtons Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.30 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71.40 ($0.95).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

