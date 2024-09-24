Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) Insider Kevin Troup Buys 9,000 Shares

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Troup bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £10,710 ($14,295.25).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.69. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 101.55 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 134 ($1.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £347.49 million, a P/E ratio of -454.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

