Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Antero Midstream Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a report released on Thursday, September 19th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AM. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,704,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 314.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,606 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 46.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,632,000 after buying an additional 1,008,515 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 30.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after acquiring an additional 694,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $8,251,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,791.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

