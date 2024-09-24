Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Raised by Raymond James

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CDE. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

CDE opened at $6.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. CWM LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

