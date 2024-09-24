Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Garrett Motion in a report released on Thursday, September 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Garrett Motion’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Price Performance

NYSE GTX opened at $8.12 on Monday. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.88) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Quarry LP increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 54.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,827.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,647,353.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,827.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,337,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $122,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,659.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.