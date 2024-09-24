SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Martin Pibworth Acquires 40 Shares of Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) insider Martin Pibworth acquired 40 shares of SSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,938 ($25.87) per share, with a total value of £775.20 ($1,034.70).

SSE Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,952.50 ($26.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,251.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. SSE plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,485 ($19.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,019 ($26.95). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,894 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,783.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($27.36) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

