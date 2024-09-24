SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Martin Pibworth Acquires 40 Shares of Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) insider Martin Pibworth acquired 40 shares of SSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,938 ($25.87) per share, with a total value of £775.20 ($1,034.70).
SSE Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,952.50 ($26.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,251.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. SSE plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,485 ($19.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,019 ($26.95). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,894 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,783.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($27.36) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
SSE Company Profile
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.