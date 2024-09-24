Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Sells £520,131 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 18,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,810 ($37.51), for a total value of £520,131 ($694,248.53).

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,821 ($37.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,153.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,788.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,723.32. Admiral Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,143 ($41.95).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 71 ($0.95) per share. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $52.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,641.22%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.