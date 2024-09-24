Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $14.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.28 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.64.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.7 %

CASY stock opened at $377.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.26 and its 200 day moving average is $348.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $260.13 and a 1-year high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

