Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.53. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.11 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $185.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.29. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $187.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $101,342.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,649,182.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $101,342.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,649,182.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,864 shares of company stock worth $4,551,485 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

