CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Receives $30.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRGX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $74,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,742.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $40,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,954.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $74,464.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,742.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $636,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

