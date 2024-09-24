Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Target Price at C$11.08

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAS. CIBC lowered their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cascades

Cascades Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Hugues Simon bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$9.78 on Friday. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$8.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.46. The company has a market cap of C$987.68 million, a P/E ratio of -23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.290107 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

