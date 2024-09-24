Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives $2.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,409,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARA opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,010.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

