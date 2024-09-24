York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) vs. Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) and York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Pennon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. York Water pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pennon Group pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. York Water pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. York Water has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of Pennon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of York Water shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of York Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A York Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pennon Group and York Water, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Pennon Group and York Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A York Water 31.27% 10.32% 3.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pennon Group and York Water”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.29 29.19 York Water $73.24 million 7.43 $23.76 million $1.70 22.31

York Water has higher revenue and earnings than Pennon Group. York Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pennon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

York Water beats Pennon Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. Pennon Group Plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships. It serves customers in the fixtures and furniture, electrical machinery, food products, paper, ordnance units, textile products, air conditioning systems, laundry detergents, barbells, and motorcycle industries in 56 municipalities within four counties in south-central Pennsylvania. The York Water Company was incorporated in 1816 and is based in York, Pennsylvania.

