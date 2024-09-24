Contrasting BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) & Sprott (NYSE:SII)

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BitFuFu and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprott 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu N/A N/A N/A Sprott 26.46% 13.50% 10.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Sprott shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BitFuFu and Sprott”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $423.70 million 1.48 $10.49 million N/A N/A Sprott $157.42 million 7.09 $41.80 million $1.79 24.10

Sprott has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BitFuFu.

Summary

Sprott beats BitFuFu on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

