Reviewing Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) and Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Scinai Immunotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast N/A N/A N/A Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -107.47%

Risk & Volatility

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.47, meaning that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $5.90 million 130.39 -$87.96 million ($1.12) -6.02 Scinai Immunotherapeutics $284,000.00 5.57 -$6.50 million ($261.70) -0.01

This table compares Mesoblast and Scinai Immunotherapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scinai Immunotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mesoblast and Scinai Immunotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 0 0 3 0 3.00 Scinai Immunotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mesoblast presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.20%. Given Mesoblast’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Scinai Immunotherapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mesoblast beats Scinai Immunotherapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was formerly known as BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and changed its name to Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. in September 2023. Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

