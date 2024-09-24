Contrasting Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) & SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY)

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) and SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asset Entities and SEEK”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Asset Entities alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asset Entities $358,798.00 11.99 -$4.93 million ($1.90) -0.75 SEEK N/A N/A N/A $1.14 29.74

SEEK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asset Entities. Asset Entities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.5% of Asset Entities shares are held by institutional investors. 60.3% of Asset Entities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Asset Entities and SEEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asset Entities -1,574.65% -207.47% -191.30% SEEK N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Asset Entities and SEEK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asset Entities 0 0 0 0 N/A SEEK 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SEEK beats Asset Entities on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asset Entities

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services. It serves retail investors, creators, and influencers. Asset Entities Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

About SEEK

(Get Free Report)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments. The company offers Jora, an online employment marketplace; JobAdder, a talent acquisition suite that simplifies the hiring process for recruiter and corporate talent acquisition teams; and Certsy, a platform to securely verify and share work credentials, and to complete compliance checks. It also owns and manages seek, JobsDB, JobStreet, catho, and occmundial platforms. In addition, the company holds a portfolio of investments in the human capital management industry. SEEK Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.